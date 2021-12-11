Brokerages Anticipate Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will post sales of $55.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.00 million and the lowest is $53.00 million. Global Blood Therapeutics reported sales of $41.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $194.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $197.61 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $305.18 million, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $426.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The firm had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,003 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after acquiring an additional 615,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,575,000 after acquiring an additional 449,419 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,160,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after acquiring an additional 410,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after acquiring an additional 374,402 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

