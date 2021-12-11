Brokerages Anticipate Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Ingevity posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NGVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingevity by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ingevity by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT traded down $2.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.90. The company had a trading volume of 358,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,679. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 2.15. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

