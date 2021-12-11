Brokerages Anticipate Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Orchard Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Several brokerages have commented on ORTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 13,032 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 1,740.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 389,340 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $361,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

