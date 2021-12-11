Brokerages Anticipate SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. SLR Investment posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $32.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLR Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after purchasing an additional 94,598 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in SLR Investment by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 109,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 27,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SLR Investment by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in SLR Investment by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLRC traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,767. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $825.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 95.91%.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

