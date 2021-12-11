Brokerages Anticipate S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to Post $0.63 EPS

Equities analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.58. S&T Bancorp reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow S&T Bancorp.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.73. 92,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,586. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

See Also: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&T Bancorp (STBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.