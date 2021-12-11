Brokerages Anticipate S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Analysts predict that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). S&W Seed reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow S&W Seed.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

SANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,979,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in S&W Seed by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 66,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in S&W Seed by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in S&W Seed by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $113.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.04.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&W Seed (SANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.