Brokerages Expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.27. Clearside Biomedical posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 171.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

CLSD has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

CLSD traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 405,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,246. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $7.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 125,848 shares during the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

