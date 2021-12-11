Brokerages Expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.78. CNB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $48.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million.

CCNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CNB Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CNB Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in CNB Financial by 9.1% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 239,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CNB Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

CCNE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.82. 27,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,219. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

