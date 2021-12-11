Brokerages Expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.97. Globant posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Globant by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,145,000 after buying an additional 25,597 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Globant by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,761,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $776,019,000 after buying an additional 100,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Globant by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $475,723,000 after buying an additional 89,799 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Globant by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,914,000 after buying an additional 16,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globant by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,492,000 after buying an additional 29,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.37. 285,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,961. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.99. Globant has a one year low of $176.94 and a one year high of $354.62. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 131.58 and a beta of 1.42.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

