Brokerages Expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to Post $0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.05. Groupon posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.36 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GRPN shares. TheStreet raised Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GRPN stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.48. Groupon has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $660.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Groupon by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Groupon by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,694 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after buying an additional 42,172 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Groupon by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,817 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

