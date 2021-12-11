Brokerages Expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Marvell Technology posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marvell Technology.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.77.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,660,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,496,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of -167.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.52. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $2,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 562,851 shares of company stock worth $42,563,258. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,120,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.