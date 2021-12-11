Brokerages Expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.39 Million

Analysts predict that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will post $12.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.40 million and the highest is $13.81 million. Merus posted sales of $9.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $46.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.80 million to $48.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $36.14 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $49.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merus.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

NASDAQ MRUS traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.45. 212,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,585. Merus has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Merus by 134.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,971 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Merus by 34.4% during the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 941,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,723,000 after acquiring an additional 241,069 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in Merus during the third quarter worth $15,799,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merus by 73.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 236,364 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Merus by 91.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 233,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

See Also: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.