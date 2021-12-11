Brokerages Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Announce -$0.57 EPS

Equities analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.89). Scorpio Tankers posted earnings per share of ($1.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($4.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.51) to ($3.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $690,000. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STNG traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 555,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,046. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.21%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

