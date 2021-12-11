Brokerages Expect USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) to announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover USA Truck.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USAK shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in USA Truck in the second quarter valued at about $618,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in USA Truck during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in USA Truck during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAK opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. USA Truck has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $23.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $179.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

