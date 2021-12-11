Brokerages Expect Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) to Post -$0.84 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) will announce ($0.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Xilio Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the lowest is ($0.89). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.65) to ($3.64). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($2.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xilio Therapeutics.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($21.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($19.67).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XLO shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $241,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 538,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,370,716 in the last quarter.

Shares of Xilio Therapeutics stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 198,991 shares. Xilio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

