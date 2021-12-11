Brokerages Set Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Target Price at $39.80

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOLT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,521,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

