Brokerages Set Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Target Price at $10.50

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several brokerages have commented on CTOS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $101,048,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Carlsen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 74,708 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 252.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 26,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $7.94. 290,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86. Custom Truck One Source has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $11.36.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $357.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.90 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.