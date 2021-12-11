Brokerages Set Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Target Price at $10.50

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.
Several brokerages have commented on CTOS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $101,048,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Carlsen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Custom Truck One Source stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $7.94. 290,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86. Custom Truck One Source has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $11.36.
Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $357.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.90 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Custom Truck One Source Company Profile
Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.
