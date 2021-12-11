Brokerages Set Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) PT at C$38.86

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.86.

Several research firms have commented on RUS. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 17,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$608,735.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,114,766. Also, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,872. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,968 shares of company stock worth $2,276,906.

RUS traded down C$0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting C$33.81. 364,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.84. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$21.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.57. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.59.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 2.9858263 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.64%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.