Brokerages Set Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Target Price at $38.00

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Shares of SUN traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. 136,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.77. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $42.57.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

In other Sunoco news, Director David K. Skidmore bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $95,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $60,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the third quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 180.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco during the second quarter worth about $125,000. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.