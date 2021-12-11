Brokerages Set Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Target Price at C$15.81

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$16.25 target price on Superior Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

SPB traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$13.60. 292,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,626. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$11.97 and a 1-year high of C$16.24.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$362.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$318.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.8500001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.77%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

