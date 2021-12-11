Brokerages Set TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Target Price at $200.00

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. AlphaValue cut TUI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on TUI from 230.00 to 200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on TUI in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS TUIFY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 14,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,802. TUI has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th.

About TUI

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

