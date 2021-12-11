Brokers Issue Forecasts for CarGurus, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CarGurus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CarGurus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

CARG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

CARG opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.78. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $39.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90.

In other news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $58,883.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $384,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 785,152 shares of company stock worth $27,509,859. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

