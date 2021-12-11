Brokers Offer Predictions for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) – SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.85) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of ACRS opened at $13.20 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,546,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

