Brokers Set Expectations for Soitec S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SLOIF)

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Soitec in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.62 per share for the year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Soitec from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soitec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of Soitec stock opened at $270.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.12. Soitec has a 12-month low of $179.70 and a 12-month high of $273.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

