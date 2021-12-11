Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stake Trimmed by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,942 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $509,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 31.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.3% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 231,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

BAM opened at $58.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

