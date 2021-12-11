Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $779,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 350,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after buying an additional 38,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 112,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.45.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

