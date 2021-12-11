Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BEP.UN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.73.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of BEP.UN opened at C$42.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.63 billion and a PE ratio of -42.94. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of C$41.88 and a 52-week high of C$63.39.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.