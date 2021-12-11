Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,433.29

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,433.29 ($32.27) and traded as high as GBX 2,700 ($35.80). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 2,640 ($35.01), with a volume of 5,152 shares.

BRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.49) price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,628.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,433.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £427.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share. This is an increase from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

In other news, insider Ben Thorpe sold 2,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of £2,363.89 ($3,134.72), for a total value of £4,994,899.57 ($6,623,656.77). Also, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of £2,700 ($3,580.43), for a total value of £1,725,300 ($2,287,892.85). Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,971 shares of company stock valued at $884,038,885.

About Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

