BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRP traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.67. The stock had a trading volume of 309,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.35 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Equities research analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay A. Cohen purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,227. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $5,452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BRP Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.