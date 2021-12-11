BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Stock Price Up 43.8%

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU) shares rose 43.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 781,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 289% from the average daily volume of 200,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of C$11.23 million and a P/E ratio of -7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 11.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11.

About BTU Metals (CVE:BTU)

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project covering an area of 19,723 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

