Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Butterfly Network Inc. created handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ. The company through its proprietary Ultrasound-On-Chip(TM) technology, Butterfly Network is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions. Butterfly Network Inc., formerly known as Longview Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFLY opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Butterfly Network has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $29.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Butterfly Network will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFLY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,330,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,946 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 59.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,936,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,949 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Butterfly Network by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,931,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,843,000 after buying an additional 2,644,812 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Butterfly Network by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,204,000 after buying an additional 1,257,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,015,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 72,272 shares during the period. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

