Byrna Technologies Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Byrna Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.
Shares of OTCMKTS BYRN opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $359.41 million, a PE ratio of -120.85 and a beta of 0.83. Byrna Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $30.55.
Byrna Technologies Company Profile
Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.