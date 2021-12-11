Byrna Technologies Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Byrna Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BYRN opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $359.41 million, a PE ratio of -120.85 and a beta of 0.83. Byrna Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $30.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $24,434,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $11,270,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $10,349,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $7,761,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $6,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.