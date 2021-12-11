C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on C3.ai from $78.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut C3.ai from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.44.

C3.ai stock opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of -24.03. C3.ai has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $183.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.18.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 337,366 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $16,659,133.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,005,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,107,075 shares of company stock valued at $52,250,927 over the last three months. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 320.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in C3.ai by 57.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,962,000 after acquiring an additional 898,128 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in C3.ai during the second quarter worth about $400,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the third quarter worth approximately $8,501,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in C3.ai by 77.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

