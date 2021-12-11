Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Gap Up to $29.39

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.39, but opened at $30.28. Cadence Bancorporation shares last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 18,707 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CADE. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist began coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. Cadence Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

