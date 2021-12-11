Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,870 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $64,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in Medtronic by 16.2% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $112.43 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $105.02 and a one year high of $135.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.79 and a 200 day moving average of $124.89. The company has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

