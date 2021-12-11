Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $103,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.70.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $611.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $270.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $649.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $576.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

