Calamos Advisors LLC Has $41.98 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,999 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Lam Research worth $41,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Lam Research by 44.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 46.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Lam Research by 54.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,087,698. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $705.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $609.42 and a 200-day moving average of $614.56. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $465.50 and a one year high of $719.91. The company has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $715.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

