Calamos Advisors LLC Has $48.44 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,867 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $48,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 188,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.7% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 186.8% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 313,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 204,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $163.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

