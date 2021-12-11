Calamos Advisors LLC Has $55.58 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 792,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,371 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $55,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.26.

NYSE C opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

