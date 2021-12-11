Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (CPZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPZ opened at 19.40 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 17.02 and a 1-year high of 21.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of 20.38.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,157,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $24,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.