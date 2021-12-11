Canaccord Genuity Boosts GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Price Target to $45.00

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GHRS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised GH Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GH Research currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.06.

GH Research stock opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. GH Research has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $30.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that GH Research will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

