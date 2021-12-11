Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) to post $2.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.94. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce posted earnings per share of $2.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will report full year earnings of $11.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.97 to $11.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.51 to $12.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.65. 270,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,353. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

