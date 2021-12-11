Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,286,000 after acquiring an additional 179,293 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $239.53 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $188.60 and a 12-month high of $243.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.