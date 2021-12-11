Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 319 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,470,000 after purchasing an additional 390,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,732,000 after purchasing an additional 134,827 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 3.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,044,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,404,000 after purchasing an additional 424,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,827,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,031,000 after purchasing an additional 226,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Electric Power by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEP opened at $83.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

