Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 7,284 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $198,012,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $152.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $277.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.87.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

