Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,802 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Capital City Bank Group worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 104,075.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCBG stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $453.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $54.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 10.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCBG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

