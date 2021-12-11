Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $230,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

PM stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

