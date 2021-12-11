Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Capri reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.90.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Capri by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Capri by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $65.58. The company had a trading volume of 834,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,883. Capri has a 52-week low of $37.95 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

