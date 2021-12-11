Cardan Capital Partners LLC Buys 45 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.71.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $261.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.04. The company has a market cap of $176.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $261.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

