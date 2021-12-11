Cardan Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,960.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,877.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,716.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

